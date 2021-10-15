Indian Sportspersons’ Splendid Wins at Tokyo Olympics Instilled Confidence, Led to Awakening in Society: Bhagwat

Acknowledging the efforts of the Indian sportspersons at the recently held Tokyo Olympics, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that they must be hailed for their dedication and discipline.

Speaking during his annual Vijaydashmi address, Bhagwat said that the efforts of the sportspersons and the gold, silver and bronze medals that they won have instilled a renewed confidence and awakening of our ‘selfhood’ in the society.

“Our sportspersons secured one gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics and five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Paralympics. They must be congratulated for their dedicated efforts,” Bhagwat said.

“Due to their all-round efforts, there is a renewed confidence and awakening of our ‘selfhood’ in our society. The contribution drive for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple witnessed an overwhelming and devotional response which is a testimony to this awakening,” he added.

The RSS chief performed ‘shastra puja’ on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra in Nagpur and offered his respects at the ‘samadhi sthal’ of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.