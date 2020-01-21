Take the pledge to vote

Indian Startups in Aviation Sector to Pitch for Support at Singapore Airshow

The Singapore Air Show would be organised from February 11-16 and will witness the participation of some 65 top aerospace and defence companies.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Indian Startups in Aviation Sector to Pitch for Support at Singapore Airshow
Representative image.

Singapore: Startups from India with innovative technologies in the aerospace, civil aviation and air services are expected to pitch for support to industry heavyweights such as Airbus and Boeing at the Singapore Air Show 2020 next month, the organisers said.

The Singapore Air Show would be organised from February 11-16 and will witness the participation of some 65 top aerospace and defence companies.

The show, which is being organised by Experia Events Pte Ltd, will also be joined by 1,000 industry exhibitors from 50 countries and 55,000 trade visitors from 150 countries.

"We all know that there is a lot of technologies that these companies hold. We are looking forward to see these startups during pitching sessions," said Leck Chet Lam, the managing director of Experia Events Pte Ltd during the pre-show press conference on Monday.

More than 60 startups from 10 countries, including India, are scheduled to make presentations on a wide range of domains during the show.

The presentations will cover sustainability, smart transport, automation, smart manufacturing, digital solutions, artificial intelligence and cyber security apart from other vital subjects.

"The startups are to pitch for investors and industry support from the global aviation industries, which would include chief executives of industry heavyweights such as Airbus and Boeing," said Leck.

The Indians have been long-term participants as they value participating in the Singapore Air Show, he added.

Also, planned along the show is the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leader Summit to be attended by more than 300 aviation experts.

The summit is to be held from February 9-10 and will be addressed by industry experts, including Ajay Singh, chief executive of SpiceJet, the organisers said.

