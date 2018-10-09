English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Student Esha Bahal Becomes British High Commissioner For a Day
A total of 58 women aged between 18 and 23 from across the country had submitted their short video presentation on the theme: "What does gender equality mean to you?"
Picture: ANI
Loading...
Esha Bahal, a political science student in a Noida University, became British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours.
She achieved this feat by winning a competition organised by the British High Commission to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, which is celebrated on October 11.
A total of 58 women aged between 18 and 23 from across the country had submitted their short video presentation on the theme: "What does gender equality mean to you?"
Esha, who plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law, gained the successful entry.
"Acting as British High Commissioner for a day has been a great and really unique experience. I've learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations—and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity, issues which are of great importance to me,” a delighted Esha told ANI.
British High Commissioner to India—or rather, the Deputy High Commissioner for a day—Dominic Asquith said, "I am delighted that we were able to run this competition and give young Indian women a platform to discuss their rights. I thank all participants for submitting their excellent videos.
"Esha is truly impressive. She is clearly committed to girls' rights and her video was outstanding. I would like to congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours," he added.
She achieved this feat by winning a competition organised by the British High Commission to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, which is celebrated on October 11.
A total of 58 women aged between 18 and 23 from across the country had submitted their short video presentation on the theme: "What does gender equality mean to you?"
Esha, who plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law, gained the successful entry.
"Acting as British High Commissioner for a day has been a great and really unique experience. I've learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations—and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity, issues which are of great importance to me,” a delighted Esha told ANI.
Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in a Noida university, became British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours yesterday after she won a competition organised by British High Commission to mark the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11). pic.twitter.com/GV6jqfAujK
— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
British High Commissioner to India—or rather, the Deputy High Commissioner for a day—Dominic Asquith said, "I am delighted that we were able to run this competition and give young Indian women a platform to discuss their rights. I thank all participants for submitting their excellent videos.
"Esha is truly impressive. She is clearly committed to girls' rights and her video was outstanding. I would like to congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- All-New Honda CR-V SUV Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 28.15 Lakh
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...