Indian Student in Italy to Submit Research Paper Attacked With Acid, Robbed
Harshit, an MIT Pune student, had gone to Paris and Rome to present a research paper. He was attacked at Rome station while he was on his way back home.
Indian student Harshit Agrawal.
Jhabua: An Indian student was attacked with acid and robbed of his valuables in the capital city of Italy, Rome on Wednesday.
Harshit Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district narrowly escaped the incident unhurt.
Harshit, an MIT Pune student, had gone to Paris and Rome to present a research paper. He was attacked at Rome metro station while he was on his way back home.
The assailants tried throwing acid on the young man and looted his valuables including his passport, wallet and luggage.
Upon losing his necessary documents, Harshit was stopped from boarding his flight to India. Besides, he was left penniless and failed to even travel to the Indian Embassy in Rome.
Utterly helpless after the fatal attack, a flustered Harshit sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Twitter.
The victim also lodged a complaint with the Rome airport police.
Harshit’s father Sanjay Agrawal told News18 that he has received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Indian embassy in Italy where officers informed him that his son was safe. A free pass has been issued to Harshit for metro and the Embassy is preparing his documents, said the victim’s father.
“My son is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday night,” he said, adding that the Ministry of External Affairs intervened to help out his distressed son.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Harrier by Rs 80,000
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s