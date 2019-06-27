Indian Student in Italy to Submit Research Paper Attacked With Acid, Robbed

Jhabua: An Indian student was attacked with acid and robbed of his valuables in the capital city of Italy, Rome on Wednesday.

Harshit Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district narrowly escaped the incident unhurt.

Harshit, an MIT Pune student, had gone to Paris and Rome to present a research paper. He was attacked at Rome metro station while he was on his way back home.

The assailants tried throwing acid on the young man and looted his valuables including his passport, wallet and luggage.

Upon losing his necessary documents, Harshit was stopped from boarding his flight to India. Besides, he was left penniless and failed to even travel to the Indian Embassy in Rome.

Utterly helpless after the fatal attack, a flustered Harshit sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Twitter.

The victim also lodged a complaint with the Rome airport police.

Harshit’s father Sanjay Agrawal told News18 that he has received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Indian embassy in Italy where officers informed him that his son was safe. A free pass has been issued to Harshit for metro and the Embassy is preparing his documents, said the victim’s father.

“My son is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday night,” he said, adding that the Ministry of External Affairs intervened to help out his distressed son.