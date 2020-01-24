Indian Student Stabbed in Toronto; Jaishankar Asks MEA Officials to Help Her Family

A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman is battling for life after she was stabbed near the York University campus in Toronto late on Wednesday night.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar asked ministry officials to arrange visas for her family following a request made to him by one of her relatives on Twitter.

Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884. https://t.co/wPno3V5aTv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2020

Citing a report in Toronto's local news portal CTV News, the relative took to Twitter and requested Jaishankar for help, adding that the woman's parents were from Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

@DrSJaishankar :- Good morning, my nice Rachel (Tamilian) who have gone to Canada for studies was stabbed and hospitalised ... Please do help her. Here is the news on the incident by local channel. Her parents are here at TN Coonoor.9626262736(Albert)https://t.co/7wCqLuC4XF — Ronald (@ronaldchennai) January 24, 2020

Investigation revealed that the woman, identified by Jaishankar as Rachel Albert, was walking along a pathway near the university campus when she was attacked, knocked to the ground, and dragged by the assailant.

The suspect was described as a 20-something Asian man with black hair, wearing "stylish" sunglasses and a puffy black jacket.

A Toronto police constable was quoted by CTV News advising that the attacker was in possession of a knife, urging people to avoid the area.

The woman, a student, sustained wounds on her neck due to the stabbing, and underwent surgery. She continues to be in a critical condition.

