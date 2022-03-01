Indian Students Stare at Uncertainty Over Completing MBBS in Ukraine; Govt to Hold Important Meeting

Uzaif Rabbani from India, is spending his days in a bunker in Ukraine’s Kharkiv amid a fierce Russian offensive, hoping for evacuation, but as the fourth-year medical student waits, he like many from India, is worried if he will ever be able to complete his education.

However, government officials said a meeting will soon be held to discuss the issue with all stakeholders, keeping in view the extraordinary situation in Ukraine. The matter will be looked into “sympathetically", they said.

Rabbani’s situation is shared by many Indian students enrolled in medical courses in institutes in the war-torn country. “I have to complete four years to get my medical degree. Once I am evacuated, I will have to think of what happens next. I hope the government allows a special provision to migrate to any Indian college and continue my education there," Rabbani said.

