Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction

The match 52 of Indian Super League 2019-20 will Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC lockhorns on January 5, Sunday. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. In their last outing, Kerala Blasters FC held NorthEast United FC to a 1-1 draw, whereas Hyderabad FC lost to Mumbai City FC 2-1. The Indian Super League 2019-20 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking on his side's current form, Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown said, "We out-passed, outplayed and had more possession than Mumbai (in the last match). Having said that, Mumbai had two or three better chances in the first half than we did. After we got our first goal, we had five or six opportunities to get away with something from the game. I thought there were a lot of positives from the game, but the opposition scored more goals than us."

When asked about his plans for the January transfer window, Brown said, "We are looking long and hard at the transfer window and the players available. You need somebody that's going to come in and hit the ground running. This window is important. There are four or possibly five games in January."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Marko Stankovic, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira (C), Nestor Jesus Benitez

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, January 5. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.