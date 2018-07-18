English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Teenager Among Three Killed After Two Planes Collide Mid-air in US
Nisha Sejwal, 19, was killed in the accident on Tuesday along with Jorge Sanchez, 22, and Ralph Knight, 72, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Representative image/Reuters
Washington: An Indian teenager has been killed along with two other persons after two small planes collided mid-air in the US state of Florida, authorities have said.
Nisha Sejwal, 19, was killed in the accident on Tuesday along with Jorge Sanchez, 22, and Ralph Knight, 72, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The police said they were trying to trace the whereabouts of a possible fourth passenger after both planes belonging to the Dean International flight school crashed mid-air, Xinhua news agency reported.
The search and rescue effort that were suspended due to low visibility late on Tuesday, would resume on Wednesday, an officer said.
The police established the identity of Sejwal from her social media page, while Sanchez was found to be a resident from the area.
The debris of the crashed planes was located in a region only accessible by airboats. Photos circulating online showed the wreckage resting on top of a swampy terrain covered by long grass.
Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez told the media that the flight school has a history of more than two dozen incidents and accidents between 2007 and 2017.
