1-min read

Indian Teenager Who Mistakenly Crossed into Pakistan Released

Pakistan Rangers informed India's Border Security Force (BSF) about Bimal and initiated inquiry into the matter.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
Indian Teenager Who Mistakenly Crossed into Pakistan Released
File photo of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
Lahore: An Indian teenage boy, who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan, has been repatriated as a goodwill gesture, according to a media report.

Bimal Narjere, 16, from Assam inadvertently crossed into the Pakistani side in August last year.

Pakistan Rangers informed India's Border Security Force (BSF) about Bimal and initiated inquiry into the matter, The Express Tribune reported.

After completion of all legal requirements and verification of the Indian citizen's identity, he was handed over to the BSF personnel via the Wagah Border.

On December 26 last year, Indian authorities too had released Abdullah Shah and Imran Warsi, two Pakistani nationals, through the Wagah Border.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
