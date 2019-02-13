English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Teenager Who Mistakenly Crossed into Pakistan Released
Pakistan Rangers informed India's Border Security Force (BSF) about Bimal and initiated inquiry into the matter.
File photo of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Image for representation. (PTI)
Lahore: An Indian teenage boy, who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan, has been repatriated as a goodwill gesture, according to a media report.
Bimal Narjere, 16, from Assam inadvertently crossed into the Pakistani side in August last year.
Pakistan Rangers informed India's Border Security Force (BSF) about Bimal and initiated inquiry into the matter, The Express Tribune reported.
After completion of all legal requirements and verification of the Indian citizen's identity, he was handed over to the BSF personnel via the Wagah Border.
On December 26 last year, Indian authorities too had released Abdullah Shah and Imran Warsi, two Pakistani nationals, through the Wagah Border.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
