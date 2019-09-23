Indian Tourism Mart 2019 to be Held in Delhi from September 23 to 25
A B2B event, ITM 2019 will see more than 160 exhibitors from across the country – which includes various State governments, tour operators and tourism service providers.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Following the roaring success of the first-ever India Tourism Mart (ITM) held last year in New Delhi, its second edition is being held almost exactly a year ago, from September 23-25 jointly by FAITH (Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality) and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.
It would be inaugurated by Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State for tourism (Independent Charge)
A B2B event, ITM 2019 will see more than 160 exhibitors from across the country, which includes various State governments, tour operators and tourism service providers, showcasing their services, aiming to highlight the potential of the Indian tourism industry around the world and increase the footfall of foreign tourists in the country. A major emphasis would be to promote New Delhi as a global destination, along the lines of cities such as London and Berlin.
The state of Gujarat is the partner state for ITM 2019.
Speaking about ITM 2019, its Chairman Shri Subhash Goyal said that- Such an event provides a platform for all stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry to interact and create business opportunities.
“Tourism contributes substantially to the country’s GDP, and going by the event’s success last year, we have no doubt that the response will be tremendous this time as well,” he added.
