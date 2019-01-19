English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Travel Blogger Couple Who Plunged 800 Ft to Death While Taking Selfie Was Drunk, Says Report
The Indian couple, who died after falling 800 feet in an area with steep terrain in California's Yosemite National Park in October last year, were under the influence of alcohol at the time of accident, the autopsy has revealed.
The report showed that Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, and her husband Vishnu Viswanath, 29, were 'intoxicated with ethyl alcohol prior to death', the Mercury News reported.
According to the report, the couple died of multiple injuries on head, neck, chest and abdomen, sustained by a fall from a mountain.
The doctors confirmed no drugs were traced in their bodies. However, they found the same element used in common alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and hard liquor. The level of intoxication was not confirmed.
Reportedly, the couple had moved from New York after Viswanath took a job as a systems engineer at Cisco, based in San Jose. Together, they chronicled their adventures of travelling around the world in a blog called 'Holidays and HappilyEverAfters'.
Rangers had later recovered their bodies on the steep terrain below Taft Point, a popular tourist spot that offers spectacular views of the Yosemite Valley, Yosemite Falls, and El Capitan. Visitors had spotted the bodies a day earlier.
The autopsy on the Holidays and Happily Ever Afters Instagram duo was completed January 4.
