Indian Woman Alleges Torture By Husband, Runs From Puller To Post For Justice

Jha Washington: A newly married Indian woman who arrived in the United States in March has been running from pillar to post for the past several weeks to get justice, alleging torture by her husband. My husband has abandoned me without any financial support. I have no place to go. My parents in India sought help from my father-in-law but he is demanding dowry to get me back in my husband’s life, the woman from Bihar’s Patna said in a distress complaint, sent to senior officials in the Indian government, the Indian embassy here and the consulate in San Francisco.

Anamika (name changed) has even reached out to the US State Department, which issued F-1 student visa to her husband and Freddie Mac, where he is temporarily employed on OPT, seeking justice but to no avail so far. The abuse and torture reached to a point that police had to be called at their apartment in McLain, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC on June 15. Police helped me get into the cab, she writes in her complaint. The local Fairfax County Police has registered a complaint against her husband and it is treating it as a criminal complaint. I was rescued by police due to his cruelty as my life was in danger, she told PTI.

I reached the United State of America with my husband on 1st March,2021 and started living with him in Mclean, Virginia 22102. On reaching the USA, my husband started committing domestic violence on me and demanding dowry from my parents, Anamika wrote in her complaint, a copy of which is with PTI. When approached, her husband who works as a quantitative analytics professional in Freddie Mac, denied the allegations and told .

