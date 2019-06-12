English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Woman Among 26 Injured in Missile Attack by Yemeni Rebels at Saudi Abha Airport
The attack came a day after Riyadh said it intercepted two drones fired by the Houthi rebels, which controls a large part of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Dubai: An Indian woman was among 26 civilians injured in a missile attack carried out by Yemeni rebels on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a media report said.
The attack came a day after Riyadh said it intercepted two drones fired by the Houthi rebels, which controls a large part of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.
The attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the Arab News reported.
The attack resulted in the injury of 26 civilians of different nationalities, the report said, adding that the wounded included one Indian woman and two Saudi children.
Eighteen of those injured were admitted to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and at least six have been discharged.
Airport operations and air traffic also resumed after being disrupted for few hours.
Claiming full responsibility for the attack, the rebels through an announcement on a Houthi-affiliated television channel said a cruise missile was used to carry out the attack.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to push back an advance by the Houthis and to restore to power President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.
Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, pushing the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.
The UN describes the Yemen conflict as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 24.1 million -- more than two-thirds of the population -- in need of aid.
The attack came a day after Riyadh said it intercepted two drones fired by the Houthi rebels, which controls a large part of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.
The attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the Arab News reported.
The attack resulted in the injury of 26 civilians of different nationalities, the report said, adding that the wounded included one Indian woman and two Saudi children.
Eighteen of those injured were admitted to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and at least six have been discharged.
Airport operations and air traffic also resumed after being disrupted for few hours.
Claiming full responsibility for the attack, the rebels through an announcement on a Houthi-affiliated television channel said a cruise missile was used to carry out the attack.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to push back an advance by the Houthis and to restore to power President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.
Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, pushing the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.
The UN describes the Yemen conflict as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 24.1 million -- more than two-thirds of the population -- in need of aid.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cannot Forgive Greg Chappell: Yuvraj Singh's Father Blames Former Coach for Son's Injury Woes
- This Six-Year-Old is Impressing Celebrities like Will Smith and Chris Evans with Her Dance Moves
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Goes Live Today, Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Satin Shirt-dress at The Sky is Pink Wrap-up Party
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results