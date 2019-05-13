Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Woman Dies After Hip Surgery at Hospital in Dubai

Betty Rita Fernandes had decided to go in for a hip replacement surgery at the Al Zahra Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai. She had a congenital issue and her hip was slightly displaced when she was born.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Woman Dies After Hip Surgery at Hospital in Dubai
File photo of Betty Rita Fernandes (Facebook)
Loading...
Dubai: An Indian woman chef has died in Dubai due to complications allegedly arising after a hip replacement surgery at a private hospital here, according to media reports.

Betty Rita Fernandes, a 42-year-old mother of two, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery at the Al Zahra Hospital on May 9, Gulf News reported.

"In reference to the demise of Betty Rita Fernandes on May 9 after her surgery in Al Zahra Hospital Dubai (AZHD), we have made the family transparently aware of all the developments and ongoing reviews," Mohayem Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, said in a statement.

"This incident is currently being dealt with multi-level in-depth reviews as per the hospital, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Joint Commission International (JCI) guidelines. It was also notified to the relevant authorities and DHA for their independent assessment and review and we will keep the patient's family updated," the statement read.

Fernandes had a congenital issue and her hip was slightly displaced when she was born, the report said.

According to her family, she decided to go in for a hip replacement surgery under Samih Tarabichi, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Al Zahra Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai.

On May 9, Fernandes, originally from Mumbai, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery.

She was a chef and ran 'Betty's Cake Tales', a speciality Grocery Store as mentioned on her facebook page.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is looking into a complaint filed by a Fernandes' husband.

"The case is currently under investigation. The DHA looks into every single case of alleged negligence and/or malpractice stringently. The Health Regulation Sector follows due process in line with international standards to investigate such cases, where a committee of subject matter experts is formed to investigate the case. Deemed action is taken according to the merit of each case," said Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram