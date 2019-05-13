English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Woman Dies After Hip Surgery at Hospital in Dubai
Betty Rita Fernandes had decided to go in for a hip replacement surgery at the Al Zahra Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai. She had a congenital issue and her hip was slightly displaced when she was born.
File photo of Betty Rita Fernandes (Facebook)
Loading...
Dubai: An Indian woman chef has died in Dubai due to complications allegedly arising after a hip replacement surgery at a private hospital here, according to media reports.
Betty Rita Fernandes, a 42-year-old mother of two, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery at the Al Zahra Hospital on May 9, Gulf News reported.
"In reference to the demise of Betty Rita Fernandes on May 9 after her surgery in Al Zahra Hospital Dubai (AZHD), we have made the family transparently aware of all the developments and ongoing reviews," Mohayem Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, said in a statement.
"This incident is currently being dealt with multi-level in-depth reviews as per the hospital, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Joint Commission International (JCI) guidelines. It was also notified to the relevant authorities and DHA for their independent assessment and review and we will keep the patient's family updated," the statement read.
Fernandes had a congenital issue and her hip was slightly displaced when she was born, the report said.
According to her family, she decided to go in for a hip replacement surgery under Samih Tarabichi, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Al Zahra Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai.
On May 9, Fernandes, originally from Mumbai, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery.
She was a chef and ran 'Betty's Cake Tales', a speciality Grocery Store as mentioned on her facebook page.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is looking into a complaint filed by a Fernandes' husband.
"The case is currently under investigation. The DHA looks into every single case of alleged negligence and/or malpractice stringently. The Health Regulation Sector follows due process in line with international standards to investigate such cases, where a committee of subject matter experts is formed to investigate the case. Deemed action is taken according to the merit of each case," said Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector.
Betty Rita Fernandes, a 42-year-old mother of two, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery at the Al Zahra Hospital on May 9, Gulf News reported.
"In reference to the demise of Betty Rita Fernandes on May 9 after her surgery in Al Zahra Hospital Dubai (AZHD), we have made the family transparently aware of all the developments and ongoing reviews," Mohayem Abdelghany, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, said in a statement.
"This incident is currently being dealt with multi-level in-depth reviews as per the hospital, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Joint Commission International (JCI) guidelines. It was also notified to the relevant authorities and DHA for their independent assessment and review and we will keep the patient's family updated," the statement read.
Fernandes had a congenital issue and her hip was slightly displaced when she was born, the report said.
According to her family, she decided to go in for a hip replacement surgery under Samih Tarabichi, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Al Zahra Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai.
On May 9, Fernandes, originally from Mumbai, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery.
She was a chef and ran 'Betty's Cake Tales', a speciality Grocery Store as mentioned on her facebook page.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is looking into a complaint filed by a Fernandes' husband.
"The case is currently under investigation. The DHA looks into every single case of alleged negligence and/or malpractice stringently. The Health Regulation Sector follows due process in line with international standards to investigate such cases, where a committee of subject matter experts is formed to investigate the case. Deemed action is taken according to the merit of each case," said Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dish TV DishSMRT Stick Wants to Blend Live TV With The Vibrancy of OTT Apps
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
- Honda To Continue Selling Diesel Models Post BS-VI Regulations
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results