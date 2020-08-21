Indian Women are Very Possessive about Their Gold Ornaments: SC in Matrimonial Dispute Hearing

Indian women are usually very possessive about their gold ornaments, the Supreme Court remarked on Friday while hearing a matrimonial dispute.

A bench of Justices Uday U Lalit and Vineet Sharan dismissed the appeal filed by the woman with regard to getting her gold jewellery back, which her lawyer claimed was still in the possession of her husband even though she had left her matrimonial home.

"In India, women usually carry their gold ornaments in such circumstances. They are very possessive about gold ornaments and jewellery," the bench observed as the woman's lawyer claimed she wanted the man to return them.

The bench referred to the Kerala High Court judgment which had noted the woman's initial statement in which she said she had taken the jewellery when she left her husband's house. Later, she claimed that the gold ornaments were still with him and she wanted them back.

The top court took the woman to account for her own initial statement and remarked how women tend to hold ornaments close in such situations.

The bench also dismissed her second plea against grant of divorce by the High Court, pointing out that there were sufficient grounds to pass the decree of separation.

"Look at the kind of wild allegations made by you. The husband took the grounds of desertion as well as cruelty and the High Court has noted it was almost impossible for you two to live together," the bench told the woman's lawyer.

It thus refused to interfere with the Kerala High Court's order from last year and disposed the woman's petition.