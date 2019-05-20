English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Republic of Korea 2-1 in Tour Opener
Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur scored one goal each as India defeated South Korea 2-1 in their first game of the three-match series.
Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur scored in the 20th and 40th minute respectively to hand India the win. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)
Jincheon: Indian women's hockey team defeated hosts South Korea 2-1 in the first match of the three-match bilateral series to begin their short tour on a confident here Monday.
Young striker Lalremsiami (20th minute) and Navneet Kaur (40th) scored for India, while Shin Hyejeong (48th) found the net for Korea.
High on confidence after their impressive outings in Spain and Malaysia earlier this year, India made a strong start against the hosts.
After missing out on an opportunity to score from a penalty corner early in the first quarter, India scored a splendid field goal through Lalremsiami in the 20th minute.
The visitors' second goal came in the 40th minute when Navneet struck beautifully to extend the lead.
While the hosts won five penalty corners in the course of the match, and a penalty stroke in the last
quarter, they managed to convert only one set piece in the 48th minute through Shin Hyejeong.
It was India's experienced goalkeeper Savita who made commendable saves to keep her team's lead intact.
"Considering this was our first match, I think the result was good but the performance can be better. We tried some new things in the match and it was interesting to see how we handled the change," India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the game.
"We must bring our technical skills to a higher level in order to play faster and that will be one of our priorities for the next match."
India will play their second match of the tour on Wednesday.
FT: KOR 1-2 IND— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 20, 2019
India put up a marvelous show on the defensive front in the last quarter to pull off a stunning win in the first match of the tour!#IndiaKaGame #KoreaTour pic.twitter.com/gNw572omOg
