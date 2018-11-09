GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Indian Worker Found Dead in UAE Home, Police Probe Suicide Angle

The victim's roommate found him hanging at the accommodation in Al Sajja and tried to cut him loose, but he was already dead.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
Image for representation
Sharjah: A 25-year-old Indian worker was found hanging in his accommodation here, a Sharjah Police official said.

The worker is believed to have committed suicide, Gulf News quoted the official as saying on Thursday.

The victim's roommate found him hanging at the accommodation in Al Sajja and tried to cut him loose, but he was already dead, he added.

The police have launched a probe into the case.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
