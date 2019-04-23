English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Writers to be Guest of Honour at Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2019
Best-selling author Preeti Shenoy is slated to speak about her new book 'Wake Up, Life Is Calling'. Also on the list is Abu Dhabi-based writer Deepak Unnikrishnan, who will discuss his book 'To Remember, I Invented People' that revolves around the people who raised him.
File photo of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. (Image: Twitter)
Abu Dhabi: Celebrated Indian authors are set to take the stage at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) opens for its 29th edition from Wednesday, the media reported on Monday.
With India as its guest of honour this year, the ADIBF will be showcasing the richness of the country's culture, as well as its diversity, throughout the fair's run from Wednesday to April 30 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the Khaleej Times reported.
Among the Indian authors who will be gracing the ADIBF stage is India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Navdeep Suri, who will be launching his book, "Inked in Blood and Spirit of Freedom".
The book serves as the English translation of his grandfather's famous poem "Khooni Baisakhi", which was based on how he witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919.
Best-selling author Preeti Shenoy is slated to speak about her new book "Wake Up, Life Is Calling".
Also on the list is Abu Dhabi-based writer Deepak Unnikrishnan, who will discuss his book "To Remember, I Invented People" that revolves around the people who raised him.
Smita Pant, a representative of the Indian Embassy, said: "We are thrilled to be the guest of honour at this year's Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. This partnership is reflective of the historical ties we enjoy with the Arab world.
"We will be bringing a delegation of more than 100 members with us... and India will also have the biggest pavilion at this year's event."
A roster of hand-picked Indian performers will also showcase classical music, traditional dances and Punjabi folk songs.
Popular pop singer Jasbir Jassi, folk music group Kutle Khan and singer-songwriter Harpreet are just some of the personalities who will be at the event.
