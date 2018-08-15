Indians Abroad Celebrate Independence Day with Traditional Fervour

Thousands of Indians across the world on Wednesday proudly celebrated India's 72nd Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating at Indian missions abroad.Indians in China, Australia, Singapore and many other countries marked the day with hoisting of the national flag and singing of patriotic songs.In Beijing, a large number of the Indian diaspora took part in the Independence Day celebrations held at the Indian Embassy.India's Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale hoisted the tricolour and read President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation.Several Indian dignitaries, including BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, senior Congress leader Karan Singh, who are currently in China, took part in the flag hoisting ceremony.A large number of Indians were present at the occasion.In Melbourne, a large number of Indian expatriates attended the flag hoisting ceremonies held at the IndianHigh Commission in Canberra and consulate buildings in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane to mark the 72st Independence Day.Congratulating the Indian government, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that India and Australia were great friends with a lot in common as modern, vibrant and diverse democracies."Australia's large and growing Indian community makes a much valued contribution to so many areas of our national life - and has for many year," Turnbull said here in an official statement."Whether through culture, community, education, science or enterprise, Indian-Australians are helping make our nation stronger and more dynamic."We have a connection and friendship that stretch from Adelaide to Amritsar, Hobart to Hyderabad and everywhere in between," he said.Turnbull said that he was fortunate to have seen the flourishing relationship first hand during his visit to India last year."I am confident that our deepening ties will ensure that these friendly relations will continue to prosper in the coming year," he said.In his congratulatory message, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs minister Alan Tudge said, "India today is the world's largest democracy sharing our liberal democratic values and commitment to freedom."As Australia's fifth largest export market, and our 10th largest trading partner overall, Australia andIndia have a relationship based on strong political, economic and community ties," he said.Tudge highlighted that investment between the two sides have grown significantly in the last decade and the number of Indians born in Australia also jumped.Meanwhile, Indian diaspora across the country held several cultural events and special dinners to mark the occasion.Last week, Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee, who was attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018, hoisted the tricolour at the iconic building Federation Square here.In Singapore, more than 500 Indians in Singapore joined High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf in celebrating India's Independent Day.The Indian flag was unfurled in the presence of more than 800 Indian nationals.A concert of patriotic songs and cultural performance was also organised to mark the occasion.A mid-morning reception was hosted at the High Commission for the business community linked to India.