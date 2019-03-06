LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indians Leave Behind Phones, Bananas And Even Live Fish in Cab, Says Uber Report

Besides usual items, users also forgot things like knee pads, gold chains, baby prams, ukuleles, milk sachets and even live fish in the Uber cabs.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indians Leave Behind Phones, Bananas And Even Live Fish in Cab, Says Uber Report
The Uber logo is seen on a screen in Singapore August 4, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Indians left behind a variety of items in the Uber cabs last year, right from mobile phones to a bunch of bananas, and even live fish, according to Uber's Lost & Found Index.

The third edition of the index also rated Bengaluru as the 'most forgetful city' in the country for third time in a row, while Delhi and Mumbai ranked second and third most forgetful cities.

"Over the last year, we've seen objects including phones, cameras and bags top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items like wallets, keys, clothing, and umbrellas rounding off the top-10," Uber said in a statement.

Besides these usual items, users also forgot things like knee pads, gold chains, baby prams, ukuleles, milk sachets and even live fish.

Weekends is when more riders reported lost items, according to the index.

Interestingly, September seemed to be the 'most forgetful' month with high reportage of lost items on September 1, 2 and 8.

Users can report their lost item on the Uber app by selecting 'Report an issue with this trip' in the menu option and then choosing 'I lost an item'.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram