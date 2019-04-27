English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians' Mortal Remains Should Not Wait for Want of Money: Swaraj to High Commissioner in Canada
In a swimming pool drowning incident, software engineer Ram Niwas Mishra and his younger son died, while his elder son was critical. His wife was also in a hospital and in a state of shock.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday asked India's High Commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup to immediately arrange for sending back the mortal remains of an Indian engineer and his son who drowned in a swimming pool in that country.
Swaraj, while responding to a media report, told Swarup that mortal remains of Indian nationals should not wait for the want of money.
"Please send them to India without delay," she directed the Indian High Commissioner.
Mishra belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, the report said.
