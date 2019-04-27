Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indians' Mortal Remains Should Not Wait for Want of Money: Swaraj to High Commissioner in Canada

In a swimming pool drowning incident, software engineer Ram Niwas Mishra and his younger son died, while his elder son was critical. His wife was also in a hospital and in a state of shock.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday asked India's High Commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup to immediately arrange for sending back the mortal remains of an Indian engineer and his son who drowned in a swimming pool in that country.

Swaraj, while responding to a media report, told Swarup that mortal remains of Indian nationals should not wait for the want of money.

"Please send them to India without delay," she directed the Indian High Commissioner.

In a swimming pool drowning incident, software engineer Ram Niwas Mishra and his younger son died, while his elder son was critical. His wife was also in a hospital and in a state of shock.

Mishra belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, the report said.
