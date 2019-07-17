Indians Received 67-72% of Total US H-1B Visas in Last Five Years, Claims External Affairs Ministry

New Delhi: Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years, the External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no comprehensive changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme so far.

"The Indian government has closely consulted all stakeholders and engaged with the US administration and the Congress on issues related to the movement of Indian professionals, including those pertaining to the H-1B programme," he said.

"Most recently, issues of H-1B visa were raised during the visit of the US Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, to India on June 26, 2019. In our engagements, we have emphasised that this has been a mutually-beneficial partnership which should be nurtured," he added.

He gave out statistics according to which Indian nationals have received between 67 and 72 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US in last five years. According to the data, 125,528 Indian nationals were issued H1-B visas in 2018 while 129,097 Indian nationals were issued H-1B visas in 2017.

In 2016, 126,692 Indian nationals were granted H1-B visa while in 2015, as many as 119,952 Indian nationals were granted H-1B visa.

"H-1B visa has played an important role in facilitating the movement of talented Indian professionals. The US Government has adopted certain administrative measures with respect to the H-1B visa programme that have introduced greater scrutiny of H-1B applications and increased documentation requirements," he said.​