Indians Stranded in Ukraine Asked to 'Urgently' Fill Form for Evacuation. Check Details

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Sunday has asked all the Indian nationals who are still in Ukraine to fill up an online form on an ‘Urgent basis’.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, the Embassy of India in a new advisory said, “All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong."

The official Twitter account of the embassy posted a Google form asking for basic details such as name, passport number and current location.

India has launched “Operation Ganga" to evacuate its nationals and sent four Union ministers as the prime minister’s special envoys to Ukraine’s neighbours to coordinate the exercise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that more than 19,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine under Operation Ganga. He also said that the government is coordinating with countries to enable the safe return of Indians stranded in the country.

The students had released several desperate videos on social media, saying they have decided to undertake the potentially fatal journey to the Russian border, some 50km from where they are, sending shockwaves in New Delhi. They said they hope they would be picked up by Indian authorities from the Russians border.

The Indian Embassy had asked citizens to “immediately" leave the war-hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. India had Wednesday asked its nationals to leave the second-largest Ukrainian city urgently to three nearby places “even on foot", while Russia promised to create “humanitarian corridors" for evacuation of Indians from the conflict zones.

