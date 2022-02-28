Indians in Ukraine Must Move to Bunkers or Ground Floors, Advised to be Discreet, Not Panic: Sources

As India continues to evacuate stranded nationals from Ukraine, top sources in the government said Indians, including students, in the war-torn eastern European nation are advised to follow civil defence norms and move to bunkers immediately.

Sources said Indian students and workers still in Ukraine must stay at ground floors of the buildings they are in and “avoid creating unnecessary panic there and in India”.

“The government has a list of everyone and is working with other agencies like Red Cross and the United Nations for safe evacuation. All Indians stuck there are part of the civilian population. They should move in a coordinated manner as instructed by local commanders,” a top government source said.

Sources added that Indians stuck in Ukraine must refrain from “anti-national feelings and slogans” at this time as it could complicate their situation on the ground.

“They shouldn’t speak for or against any fighting nation. The government of India requests all to be discreet right now. PM Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation and is updated regularly by the NSA and Ministry of External Affairs,” the source said.

Stepping up the evacuation efforts, the Centre on Monday decided that Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh will travel to countries in Ukraine’s immediate neighbourhood to coordinate the mission. These ministers will be going there as “special envoys" of India.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Modi has asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government’s top priority.

Meanwhile, Air India’s fifth evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi landed on Monday morning with 249 Indian nationals.

India had begun evacuation of its citizens from Romania and Hungary on Saturday. Tata Group-owned Air India has evacuated a total of 1,156 Indian nationals in five evacuation flights till now. Officials said one more evacuation flight is expected to land in Delhi on Monday.

