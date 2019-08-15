India’s 73rd Independence Day: How August 15 Celebrations Unfold

As India marks its 73rd Independence Day, celebrations will be held across the country with flag-unfurling ceremonies, parades and cultural programmes. Independence Day is observed as a national holiday across India, with offices, banks and post offices remaining closed on the occasion.

The President of India delivers the "Address to the Nation" on the eve of the auspicious occasion.

The largest Independence Day function takes place in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister unfurls the tricolor on the ramparts of the historical Red Fort. Prior to that the Prime Minister inspects the guard of honour during the Independence Day function at the Red Fort.

The National Anthem is sung and twenty-one honorary gun shots fired. Besides speaking on the government’s achievements, the Prime Minister also speaks on important issues and challenges facing the country. The speech is followed by march past of divisions of the Indian armed and paramilitary forces.

Parades and pageants are held to pay tributes to India’s Independence Movement and showcase India's diversity and culture in the presence of ministers, top politicians, officials and people from different walks of life.

Gallantry awards are also announced on the occasion.

The day is also marked by President of India leading the nation in paying respects at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Similar events take place in state capitals where Chief Ministers unfurl the national flag, take the guard of honour, and oversee parades and pageants.

Flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes also take place in governmental and non-governmental establishments throughout the country.

Major government buildings and monuments of national importance are decked up for the occasion.

