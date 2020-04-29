Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

India's Annual Power Demand Seen Falling for First Time in Almost Four Decades- Moody's Unit

Power usage has fallen by almost a quarter since Prime Minister Narendra Modi enforced a nationwide lockdown starting March 25, forcing all industries except those deemed essential to shut down.

Reuters

Updated:April 29, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's Annual Power Demand Seen Falling for First Time in Almost Four Decades- Moody's Unit
Image for representation

Chennai: India's electricity demand during the current financial year is seen falling for the first time in at least 36 years, ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA said on Wednesday, a blow to utilities and state-run Coal India Ltd.

ICRA expects annual electricity demand to fall 1% during the year ending March 2021 due to the impact of a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, ICRA said in a statement.

The decline would be the first since fiscal year 1985, and government data preceding that was unavailable. Power usage has fallen by almost a quarter since Prime Minister Narendra Modi enforced a nationwide lockdown starting March 25, forcing all industries except those deemed essential to shut down.

The shutdown is expected to end on May 3, but could be extended as the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise steeply.

"Any extension in the lockdown period would have further downside risk for the demand growth," said Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President at ICRA, adding that the decline would hinder a resolution of financially stressed power plants and distribution utilities.

A prolonged industrial slowdown that was already hurting utilities led to electricity demand rising only 1.2% during the fiscal year 2019-20 ending March 2020 - the second slowest rate of growth since 1984-85.

Electricity demand from industries account for more than two-fifths of India's annual consumption, according to government data, with residences accounting for nearly a quarter and commercial establishments for less than a tenth.

ICRA said it expected losses at state-run electricity distribution utilities (DISCOMs) to rise two-thirds to 500 billion rupees ($6.61 billion), adding their dependence on subsidies could further increase due to a burgeoning revenue deficit.

Debt-laden DISCOMs' overdue payment to electricity generators was 808.5 billion rupees ($10.69 billion) at the end of February, more than 50% higher compared with the same period last year.

Lower demand would also hurt Coal India Ltd , the state-run near-monopoly miner which produces over four-fifths of India's coal. Utilities are the miner's top client and lower electricity demand would mean higher stockpiles.

Daily average production in April at the world's largest coal miner has halved from March, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month. The company's annual production had fallen for the first time in 2019/20 since 1998/99.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,974,872

    +31,229*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,141,981

    +78,167*

  • Cured/Discharged

    948,545

    +41,647*  

  • Total DEATHS

    218,564

    +5,291*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres