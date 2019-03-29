English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India’s Anti-Satellite Test Was Not Directed At Any Country, Says Russia
Russia said it wanted to highlight the reassurance of the continuity of India's foreign policy to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space and the development of an arms race.
A picture of the anti-satellite missile released by the Ministry of Defence.
Loading...
New Delhi: Russia on Friday highlighted “the non-directedness” of the anti-satellite weapons test conducted by India against any specific country and New Delhi’s reassurance of continuance of foreign policy to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space.
India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, making it only the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have used such a weapon.
“We noted the test of anti-satellite weapons conducted by India on March 27, as a result of which an Indian spacecraft — a target — in a low earth orbit was hit by an interceptor ballistic missile,” the Russian Foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We highlight the non-directedness of this test against any specific country declared by the Indian leadership, as well as the reassurance of the continuity of New Delhi foreign policy to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space and thereby the development of an arms race in it,” the statement said.
Russia also said this action of India has been largely the result of the substantially “degraded situation” in the field of arms control.
It said that Russia has repeatedly warned that the “destructive actions” of the US to undermine the entire architecture of international security and strategic stability, including unilateral and unlimited development of the US global anti-missile defence systems, as well as the reluctance to abandon plans for the weaponisation of outer space, make other states think about improving their own equal potentials in the interests of strengthening their national security.
“We urge Washington to take a responsible stand, come to senses and drop the insane, and most importantly — absolutely unrealisable — the idea of universal military domination. It is still possible to stop the arms race unfolding in various regions of the world,” the statement said.
It is important to assist the responsible states in maintaining an adequate level of international security and stability, the statement said. Russia said for its part, “it intends to continue to make every necessary effort to prevent an arms race in outer space”.
India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, making it only the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have used such a weapon.
“We noted the test of anti-satellite weapons conducted by India on March 27, as a result of which an Indian spacecraft — a target — in a low earth orbit was hit by an interceptor ballistic missile,” the Russian Foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We highlight the non-directedness of this test against any specific country declared by the Indian leadership, as well as the reassurance of the continuity of New Delhi foreign policy to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space and thereby the development of an arms race in it,” the statement said.
Russia also said this action of India has been largely the result of the substantially “degraded situation” in the field of arms control.
It said that Russia has repeatedly warned that the “destructive actions” of the US to undermine the entire architecture of international security and strategic stability, including unilateral and unlimited development of the US global anti-missile defence systems, as well as the reluctance to abandon plans for the weaponisation of outer space, make other states think about improving their own equal potentials in the interests of strengthening their national security.
“We urge Washington to take a responsible stand, come to senses and drop the insane, and most importantly — absolutely unrealisable — the idea of universal military domination. It is still possible to stop the arms race unfolding in various regions of the world,” the statement said.
It is important to assist the responsible states in maintaining an adequate level of international security and stability, the statement said. Russia said for its part, “it intends to continue to make every necessary effort to prevent an arms race in outer space”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results