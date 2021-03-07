India’s Biggest Kidney Dialysis Hospital Opens in Delhi, Free Treatment & Food for All Patients

In good news for kidney patients, the Capital welcomed the country’s first hi-tech kidney dialysis hospital which will treat patients for free.

The Guru Harikshan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital opened by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will be inaugurated on March 7. DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa told News18 that this is the first hospital where there will be no cash counter. There will just be a registration counter for sick patients from whom no money will be taken.

Sirsa added that the hospital has 50 beds and 50 electric chairs. This has been done because during dialysis, if a patient feels boredom or discomfort on the bed, then he can also sit on the chair. “The machines and all the equipment installed here are sourced from Germany. All the machines are modern as well as equipped with the latest technology,” he said.

500 dialysis a day

Sirsa further explained that patients from any corner of the country will be welcome to get treated. There will be a facility for kidney dialysis for about 500 patients in a day. Dialysis of a patient lasts for about 3-4 hours, in such a situation, people will be able to get treatment on 100 beds alternately. Well-known doctors of the country have also been recruited for this hospital. Some of them are also Nephrologists from South India.

Online registration to open a week later

People will be able to get online registration by visiting DCGMC website.

Free food for patients

Since the hospital has been opened in Banglasahib Gurdwara itself, the patients will have the privilege to listen to the Guruvani all day. Along with that, food and drink will also be free for the family members apart from the patients. Food for them will come from the anchor of the gurudwara.