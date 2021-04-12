India’s Case Fatality Rate Remains Low Even Amid Record Surge in Daily Coronavirus Infections

India has been setting a new record every day in the number of fresh coronavirus cases since last week. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) has reduced to more than half from what it was in April 2020, the government data suggests.

On April 30, 2020, India’s CFR was 3.6 percent. As of April 12, 2021, it is 1.26 percent, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Health Welfare says.

The CFR is the proportion of people who die from a specified disease, coronavirus in this case, among all individuals diagnosed with the disease over a certain period of time.

While talking about CFR, it is worth mentioning that India has reported 238 Covid deaths in the first 12 days in April 2020. However, in the last 12 days (April 1 and April 12, 2021), India has reported 7,711 Covid-19 deaths.

In the initial days of the pandemic, the CFR was high and the number of cases was low. With time, the CFR continued to drop and has been below two percent since August 2020.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 10-lakh-mark on July 17, 2020; 20-lakh-mark on August 7, 30-lakh on August 23, 40-lakh on September 5 and 50-lakh on September 16.

The tally went past 60-lakh-mark on September 28, 70-lakh on October 11, 80-lakh on October 29, 90-lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore-mark on December 19.

On Monday (April 12), India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717.

On the other hand, till date 1,70,179 people have died due to coronavirus infection since its outbreak. The deaths crossed the one-lakh-mark on October 3, 2020.

India has been witnessing a constant decline in the CFR since April 2020. On April 30, 2020, India coronavirus CFR was 3.60 percent. On June 19, 2020, it was 3.30 percent.

On July 9, 2020, the CFR dropped to 2.75 percent and by July 29 it was 2.23 percent. On August 23, 2020, it further dropped to 1.86 percent and has never crossed the 2 percent mark since then.

India’s CFR on September 1, 2020 was 1.77 percent and it dropped to 1.62 percent by September 18, 2020, when India’s active caseload was 10,17,754 highest for 2020 and a record till Sunday.

By October 1, 2020, the CFR dropped to 1.56 percent. On October 15, 2020, India’s CFR was 1.52 percent.

The ratio witnessed a slight increase in November as it reached 1.59 percent on November 1, 2020. However, it came down to 1.47 percent by November 15, 2020.

It stood at 1.45 percent on December 1 and 15, 2020. On January 1, 2021, the CFR was 1.49 percent.

For January 15 and February 1, it remained at 1.44 percent and dropped to 1.43 percent on February 15 and 1.41 percent on March 1.

India’s Covid-19 CFR was 1.39 percent on March 15, which showed a further drop as it reached 1.33 percent on April 1 and 1.26 percent on April 12.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here