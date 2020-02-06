Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

India's Chilli Exports to China Hit Due to Coronavirus, Cong MP Tells Rajya Sabha

Suspension of trade due to coronavirus disease has 'unfortunately' halted India's export of chilli to China, Ramachandra Rao said. Chilli farmers of Andhra and Telangana are badly hit as prices of chilli are declining.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's Chilli Exports to China Hit Due to Coronavirus, Cong MP Tells Rajya Sabha
Image for representation. (File Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: India's chilli exports to China have been hit due to suspension of trade following the spread of novel coronavirus and the Centre should take steps to protect the interest of affected farmers, Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao said on Thursday.

Raising the matter during zero hour in Rajya Sabha, Rao said the country exports Rs 5,000 crore worth of Teja variety of chilli annually, of which 60 per cent is shipped to China. Much of it is exported from the main growing states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Teja variety of chilli is shipped the maximum, he said.

Suspension of trade due to coronavirus disease has "unfortunately" halted India's export of chilli to China, he said. "Chilli farmers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are badly hit as prices of chilli are declining. They are forced to sell at lower rate," Rao said.

The Congress leader urged the central government to take measures to protect the interest of farmers of these two states. He suggested the government to ensure minimum support price to chilli farmers and initiate procurement operation besides providing storage facility with insurance cover till the situation gets better for exports.

The deadly novel coronavirus has so far spread to at least 24 countries, including Germany, Australia and the United States. Nearly 14,380 cases have been reported in 24 countries and territories.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram