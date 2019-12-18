Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

India's Claim about Decline in Population of Hindus in Pakistan 'Incorrect', Says Pak Foreign Office

It said that India quoted the 1941 Census data but 'deliberately and mischievously' omitted references to two major subsequent developments, including mass migration during the partition and separation of Bangladesh.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's Claim about Decline in Population of Hindus in Pakistan 'Incorrect', Says Pak Foreign Office
Representative Image.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations of persecution of its minorities and said India's claim that the population of Hindus in the Muslim-majority country has drastically declined was "incorrect".

"Pakistan categorically rejects, once again, the Indian Government and senior BJP leadership's baseless allegations of persecution of minorities in Pakistan and the factually incorrect claims that population of religious minorities in Pakistan has declined from 23% in 1947 to 3.7% in 2011," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

It said that India quoted the 1941 Census data but "deliberately and mischievously" omitted references to two major subsequent developments, including mass migration during the partition and separation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

"Both these developments had an impact on the percentage of the minority population in Pakistan," it said.

The FO claimed that factually the percentage of minorities in Pakistan (formerly West Pakistan) increased over the past decades, which was borne out conclusively by the available Census data.

According to the first Census in Pakistan in 1951, the total population of minorities in current Pakistan was 3.12%, which increased up to 3.72% by 1998, it said.

The FO said that the 1998 Census data further showed that the Hindu population of Pakistan increased from around 1.5% in 1951 to nearly 2% in 1998.

"Pakistan, therefore, condemns the distortion of facts by the BJP Government and (its) leadership to justify the discriminatory legislation like Citizenship (Amendment) Act," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram