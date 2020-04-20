India's Comments on State of Minorities in Pakistan 'Completely Ill-founded': Foreign Office

The Foreign Office said on Monday that India's comments about the state of minorities in Pakistan was "irresponsible" and "completely ill-founded."

India on Sunday trashed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments alleging targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours," the MEA spokesperson said in New Delhi.

"We reject the Indian MEA Spokesperson's irresponsible and completely ill-founded remarks," the FO said.

It said that the treatment of minorities in India is a matter of serious concern not only for the Indian minorities and the neighbouring countries but also for the international community.

