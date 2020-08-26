India's Coronavirus Cases Top 3.2 Million

INDIA

India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

  August 26, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
MUMBAI: India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

The world’s second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world’s highest single-day caseload consistently since August 7, a Reuters tally showed.

Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1,059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59,449.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  First Published: August 26, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
