India's Coronavirus Count Crosses 88 Lakh, New Cases Below 50,000 for 8th Day; 447 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 88 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The total number of cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fifth consecutive day. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 4,79,216, which comprise 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data. The total recoveries have surged to 82,05,728, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

Here’s a look at the data highlights from past 24 hours:

- India is now No. 5 in the world in terms of total active cases; behind US, France, Italy and Belgium

- New cases below 50,000 for the eight consecutive day

- Deaths below 500 after four days

- Active cases in Andhra Pradesh now below 20,000 with 96.9% recovery rate. Total cases at 8.52 lakh. Andhra Pradesh’s active cases peaked at 1.04 lakh on September 4

- Only six Indian states and UTs now have more than 20,000 active cases

- Around 8.05 lakh tests done yesterday, lowest since September 27

- India's tests per million population is now over 90,000

- US continues to report more than 1.5 lakh new cases

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16.60 lakh on September 28.70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, accumulative total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested up to November 14 with 8,05,589 samples being tested on Saturday.