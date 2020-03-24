India's Coronavirus Count Nears 500 With 9 Deaths; 37 Patients Discharged After Recovery
As cases of the viral infection surged in the past few days, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.
A man wearing face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 shops at a vegetable market in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said India reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases so far. As per the data updated on Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 492.
The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, with nine fatalities reported so far, health experts have warned that a big jump could be imminent, which would overwhelm the underfunded and crumbling public health infrastructure.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 446, after over 22 fresh cases were reported.
Thirty-seven people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added.
