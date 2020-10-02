India's Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 1 Lakh as Tally of Infections Rises to Over 64 Lakh

India's coronavirus death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data from states and union territories.

At 8am on Friday, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had showed a single-day spike of 81,484 infections, taking the tally of cases to 63,94,068 and the death toll to 99,773, with the virus claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours.

Even at one lakh, India reportedly has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations with almost 1,00,000 fatalities so far -- fewer than half the grisly toll of 2,05,000 recorded in the United States, which has roughly a quarter of the population. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 1,40,000 deaths. By Thursday midnight, the pandemic had killed at least 10,19,267 people around the world and infected over 34 million.

The total recoveries have surged to 53,52,078. There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 14.74% of the total caseload, the ministry's data showed.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56%, it said. India's tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to October 1, with 10,97,947 samples being tested on Thursday.