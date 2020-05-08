India's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 1,886; Number of Positive Cases at 56,342

New Delhi: The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 1,886 and the number of cases surged to 56,342 in the country on Friday, recording an increase of 103 deaths and 3,390 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 37,916. While 16,539 individuals have recovered, one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 29.35 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

The total of 103 deaths reported since Thursday morning include 43 in Maharashtra; 29 in Gujarat; eight in Madhya Pradesh; seven in West Bengal; five in Rajasthan; two each in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh; and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total fresh cases reported, 78 per cent are from four states – Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. A further breakup reveals that 53 per cent of new cases are from the two states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. A staggering 36% of new cases are from Maharashtra alone. Out of the total deaths, 70% of deaths reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,216 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count of positive cases in the state to 17,974, a health official told PTI. This is the second largest single-day figure of positive cases, the official said. The state also recorded the death of 43 more Covid-19 patients – 24 of them in Mumbai – taking the state death tally to 694, he said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat soared to 4,991 on Thursday after 275 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, officials said. These 4,991 cases in Ahmedabad district make up a significant chunk of the total 7,013 positive cases recorded in Gujarat so far.

(With inputs from PTI)