Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 824, Total Number of Cases Now at 26,496

Of the 45 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, six in Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, one from among others.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 824, Total Number of Cases Now at 26,496
Image for representation (Image: AP)

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 19,868 while 5,803 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 45 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, six in Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, one from among others.

Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).

