India's Covid-19 Caseload Breaches 95-lakh Mark with 35,551 New Infections; Over 89L Recover

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 95 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,22,943active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises4.44per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh onNovember 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,35,57,647samples have been tested up to December 1 with11,11,698samples being tested on Tuesday. The 526 new fatalities include 111 from Maharashtra, 82 from Delhi, 51 from West Bengal, 32 from Haryana, 29 from Uttar Pradesh,28 from Kerala, 27 from Chhattisgarh and 21 from Punjab.

A total of 1,38,648 deathshave been reported so far in the country including 47,357from Maharashtra followed by 11,808 fromKarnataka,11,733from Tamil Nadu, 9,342fromDelhi,8,527 from West Bengal, 7,817from Uttar Pradesh, 7,003fromAndhra Pradesh,4,842 fromPunjab, 4,018from Gujarat and 3,287 from Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation..

