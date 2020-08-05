India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 19-lakh Mark with 52,509 Fresh Infections, Death Toll Climbs to 39,795

India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day, while the recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent, the data stated.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 per cent of the total caseload. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to August 4 with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the 857 fresh deaths reported, 300 are from Maharashtra, 110 from Karnataka, 108 from Tamil Nadu, 67 from Andhra Pradesh, 54 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 25 from Gujarat, 20 from Punjab, 17 each from Rajasthan and Bihar, 13 from Telangana, 12 each from Madhya Pradesh and Delhi and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir. Nine fatalities have been reported from Odisha, eight each from Chhattisgarh and Haryana, six from Assam, five from Uttarakhand, four from Goa, three from Kerala and Jharkhand, two each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Tripura, while Chandigarh has recorded one fatality each.

Of the total 39,795 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 16,142 followed by 4,349 in Tamil Nadu, 4,033 in Delhi, 2,704 in Karnataka, 2,533 in Gujarat, 1,817 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,785 in West Bengal, 1,604 in Andhra Pradesh and 962 in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 732 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 576 in Telangana, 462 in Punjab, 448 in Haryana, 417 in Jammu and Kashmir, 347 in Bihar, 216 in Odisha, 128 in Jharkhand, 115 in Assam, 95 in Uttarakhand, 87 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 69 deaths, Goa 60, Puducherry 58, Tripura 30, Chandigarh 20, Himachal Pradesh 14, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12, Ladakh and Manipur seven each, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.