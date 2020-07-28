India's Covid-19 Tally Races Past 15 Lakh With Single-day Jump of Over 47,700 Cases and 654 Deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 15 lakh-mark on Tuesday as data from states and union territories added to the count.

According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated on Tuesday, the country witnessed a single-day jump of 47,703 pushing the total number of cases to 14,83,156, while the death toll climbed to 33,425 with 654 more people succumbing to the disease. Recoveries surged to 9,52,743 pushing the recovery rate to 64.24% while the active cases were recorded at 4,96,988.

However, a PTI tally showed India's caseload at 15,28,516; death toll at 34,180; and recoveries at 9,84,516. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by respective states and union territories.

According to the ministry data updated at 8am, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 64.24% while the fatality-rate has declined to 2.25%. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day that cases have increased by more than 45,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,73,34,885 samples have been tested up to July 27 with 5,28,082 samples being tested on Monday.

Of the 654 fresh deaths reported, 227 are from Maharashtra, 77 from Tamil Nadu, 75 from Karnataka, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, 39 from West Bengal, 30 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Delhi, 22 from Gujarat, 17 from Telangana, 12 from Punjab, and 10 from Rajasthan.

Nine fatalities each were reported from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, seven each from Assam and Odisha, five from Haryana, four each from Tripura and Jharkhand, three each from Puducherry and Uttarakhand, two each from Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, and one each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total 33,425 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 13,883, followed by 3,853 in Delhi, 3,571 in Tamil Nadu, 2,348 in Gujarat, 1,953 in Karnataka, 1,456 in UP, 1,411 in Bengal, 1,090 in Andhra Pradesh and 820 in MP. So far, 631 people have died in Rajasthan, 480 in Telangana, 397 in Haryana, 321 in Jammu and Kashmir, 318 in Punjab, 253 in Bihar, 147 in Odisha, 89 in Jharkhand, 86 in Assam, 66 in Uttarakhand and 63 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 44 deaths, Puducherry 43, Goa 36, Tripura 17, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh 14 each, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Ladakh four, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim one each.

The health ministry said more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

