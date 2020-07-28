INDIA

India's Covid-19 Tally Tops 14.8 Lakh With Over 47,000 Cases in 24 Hrs, Death Toll Crosses 33,000

A health worker checks a woman's temperature during a health camp in Mumbai. (Reuters)

The country's death toll due to the virus rose to 33,425 with 654 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, data updated at 8 am showed.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
With a single-day increase of 47,703 COVID-19 cases, India's virus tally mounted to 14,83,156 on Tuesday, while the recoveries surged to 9,52,743, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

There are 4,96,988 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

According to the data, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 64.24 per cent, while the fatality-rate is 2.25 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

