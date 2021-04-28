India's Covid-19 Vaccinations Nears 15-cr Mark, Over 20L Doses Administered on Wednesday

The total COVID-19 vaccination across the country inched closer to the 15-crore mark with more than20 lakh vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,98,77,121 according to the 8 pm provisional report. These include 93,66,239 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,45,854 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,23,09,507 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 65,99,492 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides,5,09,75,753and31,42,239 beneficiaries over 45to 60 years old also have been administered the first and the second dose, while 5,14,70,903 and 98,67,134 people aged above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose. Total 20,49,754 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the one hundred and third day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of which, 11,92,394 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,57,360 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here