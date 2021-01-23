News18 Logo

News18» News»India»India's Covid-19 Vaccine Export Wins Global Accolade; After Brazil Prez, WHO Chief Thanks PM Modi
1-MIN READ

India's Covid-19 Vaccine Export Wins Global Accolade; After Brazil Prez, WHO Chief Thanks PM Modi

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus .Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

Hours after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting Covid-19 vaccine, Director-General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India for its continued support to global Covid-19 response.

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine, Director-General of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India for its continued support to global Covid-19 response.

"Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to global Covid-19 response. Only if we act together, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods," Tedros said on Saturday.

Bolsonaro had thanked India by tweeting an image of the Hindu god carrying the the vaccines to Brazil, in a reference to the Ramayana incident where the god carries the sajeevni plant to save Lakshman's life.

India shipped the first consignments of Oxford and AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine which is being developed by the Serum Institute of India to Brazil and Morocco on Friday. Several countries across the world have requested for the jab which is being exported by India.

The US State Department had also lauded India's efforts in distributing the shots. "We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of vaccine began w/Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community," it said in a tweet.

India on Thursday officially handed over 2 million doses of domestically produced Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh free of cost. It is also exporting the shots to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles manufactured by SII, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer.


