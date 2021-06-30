India’s Covid Deaths See 43% Drop This Month After Sharp Dive in Cases: Data

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is tapering off in India, the monthly deaths have dropped by over 43 per cent, while the cases have reduced by more than 75 per cent this month compared to May, official data showed.

In May, India recorded 1.17 lakh deaths and 88.82 lakh coronavirus infections, which have dropped to over 66,550 deaths and 21.87 lakh cases in June, as per the Union Health Ministry data analysed by CNN-News18.

May witnessed the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus in India. For several days, the country reported more than 4,000 deaths each day and over 4 lakh cases per day. However, from mid-May, the cases started to drop.

Several states, which were reporting thousands of cases each day in May, are now reporting just a few hundred infections per day, according to the Health Ministry. Some states are even reporting double digit Covid case figures.

On Wednesday, India reported 45,951 fresh coronavirus cases, a drop of 89 per cent compared to May 7 — when the country recorded the highest number of cases in 24 hours at 4.14 lakh. This is also a global record so far.

Significant Drop in Active Cases in a Month

The active coronavirus cases in India were 18.95 lakh on June 1, which has dropped by nearly 72 per cent now. On Wednesday, India’s active cases were 5.37 lakh.

The active Covid-19 cases in India had peaked on May 10, when it was more than 37.45 lakh. Compared to that, the active cases as of date have dropped by nearly 86 per cent.

India’s coronavirus tally had crossed the 10-lakh-mark on July 17 last year. It had crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16. The coronavirus tally went past the one-crore-mark on December 19.

On May 4 this year, India’s total coronavirus cases surpassed the two crore-mark. The country crossed the grim milestone of three crore total cases on June 23. On Wednesday, the total tally stood at 3.03 crore.

