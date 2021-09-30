'India's Covid Recovery Rate Up, More Trials On Dengue Vaccine': Health Ministry | Top 10 Points

India has shown an overall declining trend in the weekly coronavirus positivity rate since mid-May, said the health ministry in its weekly briefing on Thursday. Active cases are going down across the country, and the cumulative recovery rate is rising, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

In the wake of thousands of dengue cases reported across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Telangana, the Centre said that that dengue is an important agenda and it has planned to do more rigorous trials for a vaccine.

The health ministry has also issued SOP ahead of the festive season and cautioned states to avoid mass gatherings.

Here are the top 10 points from the health ministry briefing:

India has a recovery rate of almost 98%.

The weekly positivity rate is less than 3% for the 13th consecutive week, according to the data presented by the ministry.

Kerala reported 59.66% of the total coronavirus cases over the last week. The state has 1,44,000 active Covid cases.

Although the absolute number of cases is declining in Kerala, it still contributes a substantial number of total cases in the country, said Bhushan.

Five states have between 10,000 and 50,000 active Covid cases.

18 districts in India have been reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 percent.

88.35 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Six states have administered first dose to 100% of the population.

“Dengue vaccine is an important agenda. There are certain dengue strains which have been licensed to some companies in India. Many of these companies have done their phase one trials abroad. We are planning to do more rigourous trials,” said ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava.

On Covaxin’s approval from the World Health Organisation, Bhargava said all the necessary data has been submitted. The data is being looked at, WHO will take a decision, he said.

