India's Covid Tally Breaches 4 lakh Mark for Fourth Day, Deaths Continue Upward Trend

India logged in 4,03,738 fresh Covid cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall Covid tally to 2.22 crore. Notably, the country saw over 4 lakh daily infections for the fourth time in a week and over 4,000 deaths for the second straight day.Here are 10 points on the Covid situation
- The number of active cases stands at 3,736,648 and 18,317,404 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic, said the health ministry.
- More than 2 lakh people have succumbed to the pandemic in India. On April 28, India recorded more than 3,000 deaths in a day and breached the 4,000 mark on May 8.
- However, the Covid numbers have declined marginally over the past three days after hitting a peak of 4,14,554 on Thursday.
- India recorded more than 1 lakh daily cases on April 5 for the first time since the pandemic began. By April 22, India had breached the 3 lakh mark in daily cases, TOI reported.
- In the absence of a nationwide lock down a number of states have imposed complete lockdown to curb the virus spread. Tamil Nadu was the latest to impose a state-wide lockdown from May 10 to May 24.
- 9 states/UTs have reported a dip in Covid active cases including Maharashtra (-26,552), Uttar Pradesh (-8382), Delhi (-3128).
- More than 40 percent of India’s 741 districts, or 301 of them, had a Covid-19 positivity rate of 20 percent or more for the week from May 1 to May 7, reported the TOI quoting data by the health ministry on Saturday.
- Data released by the government, on Covid patients requiring critical care has revealed that nearly 50,000 people are currently in ICUs while over 14,000 on ventilator support.
- Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday set up a 12-member National Task Force (NTF) to facilitate public health response to Covid-19, including streamlining of oxygen distribution in the country, based on scientific and specialized domain knowledge.
- With over 158,298,851 coronavirus cases worldwide, the US remains the worst-hit country with 33,452,659 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Turkey.
