India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Set to Cross 10,000 Mark After 109 Days Since Feb 26

First time in 109 days since February 26, India is set to record over the 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as coronavirus infections are on the rise across the country again.

On Wednesday morning, the country had reported 8,822 Covid-19 cases and by night the number went up to 8,641.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state, it added. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 cases and four fatalities. New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the department said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months.On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities.

Delhi

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1375 Covid cases in a single-day rise, against 1,118 infections recorded on Tuesday.

However, no Covid-related death has been reported in the city in the last 24 hrs, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 7.01 per cent while the number of active cases has also risen to 3,643 in the capital city.

Tamil Nadu

Hitting another spike on the number of daily infections, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 476 coronavirus cases including five returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the tally to 34,58,445 till date, the health department said. After more than two months, an 18-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Thanjavur becoming the latest casualty mounting the death toll to 38,026. The last death due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu was reported on March 17.

According to a medical bulletin, the teenager affected with COVID-19 was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever and cough on June 14. She died on the same day and the cause of the death is being “ascertained”, the bulletin said. As many as 169 people have recovered in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,18,481 leaving 1,938 active infections, it said.

The state capital accounted for the majority of cases at 221 while the remaining was spread across 22 districts.

West Bengal

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, 95 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,20,774, the health department said in a bulletin. The single-day count crossed the 200-mark after two-and-half months. The positivity rate stood at 2.95 per cent, up from Tuesday’s 1.85 per cent, it said. The death toll rose to 21,207 after one more patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Fifty-eight people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,98,530.

West Bengal now has 1,037 active cases, the bulletin said. The state health administration tested 7,784 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours, it added.

Telangana

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload in the state to 7,95,008. Hyderabad saw the highest number of cases with 132.

A health department bulletin said 63 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,496. The recovery rate stood at 99.31 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 21,070 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 1,401, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases for about a fortnight.

Gujarat

Gujarat reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which increased its caseload to 12,26,712, the state health department said. With 112 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recovered cases rose to 12,14,775, it added.

One pandemic-related death was reported from Ahmedabad city which raised the death toll to 10,946.The number of active cases rose to 991, with one patient being on ventilator support.

Among districts, Ahmedabad reported 94 new cases, Vadodara 18, Surat 20 and Rajkot and Gandhinagar 10 cases each.The number of vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 11.06 crore with 43,217 people getting inoculated on Wednesday, said the health department.

