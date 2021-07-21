India's Daily Covid-19 Death Toll Jumps to 3,998 as Maharashtra Reconciles Fatalities

Maharashtra on Wednesday added 3,509 Covid-19 deaths after revising its data, leading to a spike in total fatalities in the country as the daily death toll rose to 3,998. The total deaths have crossed 4.18 lakh since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the state health bulletin on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra recorded 6,910 new Covid-19 cases and 147 deaths in 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state currently stands at 2.09 per cent, while there are 94,593 active cases in the state as of now.

Maharashtra is among eight states which has more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases. Currently, just five states have a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.

India on Wednesday recorded 42,015 fresh cases of coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative tally past 31,216,337 data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. India’s active cases of Covid-19 also rose by 1,040 in the last 24 hours and settled at 407170. These account for 1.3% of total infections. The country’s recovery rate stood at 97.37% on Wednesday, as 36,977 people were cured of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8am showed.

Top five states which registered the maximum cases were Kerala with 16,848 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 9,389 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,498 cases, Odisha with 2,085 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1,904 cases.

Also, the maximum casualties due to Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra with 3,656 deaths, followed by Kerala with 104 daily fatalities.

India’s excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the south Asian country.

Most experts believe India’s official toll of more than 414,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading.

The report released Tuesday estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be between 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021. It said an accurate figure may “prove elusive” but the true death toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count.”

Over the last few months, some Indian states have increased their COVID-19 death toll after finding thousands of previously unreported cases, raising concerns that many more fatalities were not officially recorded.

Several Indian journalists have also published higher numbers from some states using government data. Scientists say this new information is helping them better understand how COVID-19 spread in India.

