India's Daily Covid Cases Fell to Half in Last Two Weeks; Fewer Deaths With Increase in Vaccination: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that 34 states and Union Territories in the country are recording a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate. It also said that the country is witnessing a downfall of Covid infections since the past two weeks.

“In the last 14 days we have seen constant decrease in cases in the country. 3.47 lakh cases were seen on January 21, it has reduced to almost half to 1.72 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases on January 24 were 22.49 lakh cases, it fell to 15.33 lakh cases currently,” Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said during press briefing.

“A substantial decrease of 7.15 lakh cases have been seen in the last 12 days,” he added. He also said that the positivity rate fell from 20.75 percent on Jan 24 to 10.99 percent on Thursday.

The Joint Secretary said that eight states are currently seeing more than 50,000 active cases while 12 states are reporting between 10,000-50,000 cases. 16 states and UTs are reporting below 10,000 active cases.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra remain among the states with the highest active caseload.

96 percent of the eligible adult population have been given the first dose while 76 percent of the people have got both doses. Over 1.35 crore people have been administered with the precaution dose, the health ministry said.

65 percent or 4.78 crore of the population between the age of 15-18 years have got their first dose while 21.63 lakh teens have got their second dose.

“As the rate of vaccination in the country increased, we saw that during that month the overall case fatality rate has decreased. Our focus on vaccination has helped in saving many precious lives,” Lav Agarwal said.

The health ministry said that during the third surge of cases in January, there was a significantly lesser use of drugs. The fatality rate in vaccinated patients was 10 percent, of which most deaths (91%) were reported in comorbid patients. On the other hand the death rate in unvaccinated patients was 22 percent, of which 83 percent was comorbid patients.

